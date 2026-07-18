80 kg chicken seized, three held in Hyderabad food raid

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), operating under the Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, conducted a special enforcement drive on Friday, July 17, at fast-food centres in Chandrayangutta to curb food adulteration and enforce food safety regulations.

The inspections, conducted in coordination with the Food Safety Officer, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), targeted Al-Madina Chinese Fast Food Centre and Omer Chinese Fast Food Centre in Chandrayangutta.

Two cases were registered, and three persons were apprehended during the operation. The accused and the seized property were produced before the Station House Officer, Chandrayangutta Police Station, for further legal action.

Inspectors found food being prepared under highly unhygienic conditions, with reused cooking oil and artificial food colours in use at both establishments. Officials also noted the absence of pest control records and water analysis certificates, along with a general failure to maintain prescribed food hygiene standards.

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The enforcement team seized approximately 20 litres of reused cooking oil, 10 litres of fresh cooking oil, roughly 40 kg of fried chicken, and about 40 kg of raw coloured chicken. Three boxes and six packets of synthetic food colours were also confiscated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS, who heads the Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, advised the public to avoid consuming food from unhygienic or unlicensed establishments and to check FSSAI licences, manufacturing and expiry dates, and proper labelling before purchasing food products.

Residents can report food adulteration or unhygienic practices to the H-FAST toll-free number 8712661212 for prompt action.