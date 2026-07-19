Indian Umrah pilgrim saved after cardiac arrest in Madinah

Emergency responders reached the woman within 50 seconds and restored her heartbeat using CPR.

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View of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah with the Green Dome and worshippers in the courtyard.
The Prophet's Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi) in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Madinah: A 52-year-old Indian Umrah pilgrim was saved after suffering sudden cardiac and respiratory arrest near Al-Baqi Cemetery beside Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, thanks to the swift response of emergency teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA).

According to the SRCA, emergency responders reached the scene within 50 seconds of receiving the call. Medical personnel immediately confirmed that the woman had gone into cardiac and respiratory arrest and began life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The teams successfully restored her heartbeat and stabilised her condition before transferring her to Bab Jebreel Health Center to receive further medical treatment.

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Dr Omar Al-Attas, Acting Director General of the SRCA’s Madinah Region branch, said the rapid response and immediate emergency intervention played a crucial role in saving the woman’s life.

He noted that emergency teams stationed in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque operate around the clock under dedicated operational plans to ensure rapid response and provide emergency medical care to visitors and worshippers.

Al-Attas said the incident highlights the importance of reporting medical emergencies without delay and emphasised that early intervention significantly improves survival rates in cases of cardiac arrest.

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He also commended the preparedness and professionalism of Saudi Red Crescent personnel, particularly during periods of high visitor and pilgrim numbers in Madinah.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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