23-year-old Hyderabad grad builds Rs 20 cr startup in one year

Gopishetty's company, Luminara Legacy, based in Telangana's Alwal, provides pesticides, high-quality seeds, micronutrients, and other sustainable farming solutions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
23-year-old Saiteja Gopishetty
Saiteja Gopishetty

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based 23-year-old has gone viral after building a Rs 20 crore business just one year after graduating.

Software engineer Vikas Alwys on Friday, July 17, shared a post on X, commending Saiteja Gopishetty’s growth at the age of 23. “Your age doesn’t matter. Your vision does,” Alwys wrote.

Originally from Telangana, Gopishetty graduated from the prestigious Woxsen University in Hyderabad in 2024. He founded Luminara Legacy Pvt Ltd, an agricultural startup, in 2025, a year after graduation.

Subhan Bakery

“Meet Saiteja Gopishetty from Telangana, a BBA graduate from Woxsen University Hyderabad. Now this guy at just 23 built a 20 crore company in just 1.5 years after graduation,” wrote Alwys.

Gopishetty’s company, Luminara Legacy, based in Telangana’s Alwal, provides pesticides, high-quality seeds, micronutrients and other sustainable farming solutions. Its goal is to empower farmers by improving their productivity through better quality agricultural products.

The company is now aiming to reach Rs 100 crore by 2028, the post read, showing the founder’s vision for the future.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The social media post had been widely shared, with users commenting not only on Gopishetty’s age but also on the speed at which the company was built. Others noted that the 23-year-old’s family background is also important, as it can give him an already established footing.

A user said, “From BBA grad to building a Rs 20Cr agricompany in 1.5 years. Shows what happens when vision meets execution. Rooting for Luminara Legacy to hit that Rs 100Cr by 2028.”

“Inspiring story. Building a business is one thing scaling it sustainably is the real challenge,” a comment read

Lord's Engineering College

“Haha you fathers and family background too matters,” another user wrote.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button