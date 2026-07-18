23-year-old Hyderabad grad builds Rs 20 cr startup in one year

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based 23-year-old has gone viral after building a Rs 20 crore business just one year after graduating.

Software engineer Vikas Alwys on Friday, July 17, shared a post on X, commending Saiteja Gopishetty’s growth at the age of 23. “Your age doesn’t matter. Your vision does,” Alwys wrote.

Originally from Telangana, Gopishetty graduated from the prestigious Woxsen University in Hyderabad in 2024. He founded Luminara Legacy Pvt Ltd, an agricultural startup, in 2025, a year after graduation.

“Meet Saiteja Gopishetty from Telangana, a BBA graduate from Woxsen University Hyderabad. Now this guy at just 23 built a 20 crore company in just 1.5 years after graduation,” wrote Alwys.

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Gopishetty’s company, Luminara Legacy, based in Telangana’s Alwal, provides pesticides, high-quality seeds, micronutrients and other sustainable farming solutions. Its goal is to empower farmers by improving their productivity through better quality agricultural products.

The company is now aiming to reach Rs 100 crore by 2028, the post read, showing the founder’s vision for the future.

Meet Saiteja Gopishetty from Telangana, a BBA graduate from Woxsen University Hyderabad.

Now this guy at just 23 built a

20 crore company in just 1.5 years after graduation.



He is the founder of Luminara legacy https://t.co/ulsYEBWSeI. building an Agri seeds and chemicals… pic.twitter.com/LnkdHWPUrt — Vikas Alwys (@VikasAlwys) July 17, 2026

The social media post had been widely shared, with users commenting not only on Gopishetty’s age but also on the speed at which the company was built. Others noted that the 23-year-old’s family background is also important, as it can give him an already established footing.

A user said, “From BBA grad to building a Rs 20Cr agricompany in 1.5 years. Shows what happens when vision meets execution. Rooting for Luminara Legacy to hit that Rs 100Cr by 2028.”

“Inspiring story. Building a business is one thing scaling it sustainably is the real challenge,” a comment read

“Haha you fathers and family background too matters,” another user wrote.