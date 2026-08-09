Andhra hit-and-run: Medical student dies in Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: Days after sustaining grievous injuries in a hit-and-run accident, postgraduate medical student Priyanka died in a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday, August 9.

The accident took place on Tuesday, August 3, when Dr Priyanka was run over by a car in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry city.

Priyanka, a native of Jogulamba Gadwal district and a first-year dermatology postgraduate student at GSL Medical College in Rajahmundry, passed away at KIMS at 3.25 PM on Sunday, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) doctors confirmed.

On the day of the incident, Priyanka was leaving the Prasad Aditya Mall after watching a movie with her classmate. The duo were riding a two-wheeler when Suravarapu Dushyanth and Andrew William Joseph allegedly hit the bike with their vehicle, a Tata Nexon.

Both Dushyanth and Joseph were under the influence of alcohol and rammed the two-wheeler again from behind, running over Priyanka. Due to the strong impact, she instantly fell from her scooter and hit her head.

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She was rushed to the hospital in Rajahmundry and later transferred to Hyderabad, where her parents resided, for advanced care and ventilator support. However, her condition only worsened, and despite efforts to save her, doctors declared her brain dead.

Accused flee scene

Following the crash, Suravarapu Dushyanth and Andrew William Joseph allegedly fled the site. Police identified, charged, and arrested both using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, witness statements, and evidence.

At first, police booked them under Section 338 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing severe injury through reckless driving. Following further investigation, authorities added Section 308 (attempted culpable homicide).

Meanwhile, Dr Priyanka’s father expressed deep grief. He told reporters that his daughter was the first doctor in their extended family. The tragic incident has sparked outrage among medical students, who are demanding harsh punishment for those responsible.

Andhra CM announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over Priyanka’s death and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for her family.

The Chief Minister said it was extremely tragic that a medical student with a promising future had lost her life due to the negligence of youths driving under the influence of alcohol.

He also directed authorities to provide all possible assistance to the family during the difficult time.

“The death of Priyanka is deeply distressing. It is extremely tragic that a medical student with a promising future lost her life due to the negligence of youths who were driving under the influence of alcohol,” Naidu said in a post on X.

రాజమండ్రిలో యువకులు తీవ్ర నిర్లక్ష్యంతో, మద్యం మత్తులో కారుతో ఢీ కొట్టిన ఘటనలో గాయపడిన వైద్య విద్యార్థిని ప్రియాంక మృతి చెందిందనే వార్త తీవ్ర విచారం కలిగించింది. ఎంతో భవిష్యత్ ఉన్న ఒక వైద్య విద్యార్థిని ఇలా ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం నన్ను కలిచివేస్తోంది. ఈ ఘటన అత్యంత బాధాకరం. ప్రియాంక… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 9, 2026

The CM said the accused had already been arrested and were in jail, and that clear instructions had been given to police officials to ensure stringent punishment for those responsible.

We will ensure that those who took an innocent life through their negligence receive stringent punishment. The accused will be punished under stringent sections of the law, he said.

(With inputs from PTI.)