732 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 732 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates over the weekend during a special drive on August 7 and 8.

Out of the 421 offenders in the Hyderabad commissionerate, 334 were two-wheeler riders, 40 were four-wheeler drivers, and 37 were three-wheeler drivers. Among all those booked, 173 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration ranging from 51-100; 87 recorded a BAC ranging from 30-50; 82 had a BAC of 101-150; 41 recorded a BAC of 151-200; 18 had a BAC of 201-250; 12 had a BAC ranging from 251 to 300 and eight had a BAC above 300.

Also Read 485 caught for drunk driving over the weekend in Hyderabad

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.

311 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

As many as 311 commuters were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad commissionerate during a special drive on August 7 and 8.

Out of all those booked, 238 were two-wheeler riders; 56 were four-wheeler riders; 16 were three-wheeler riders and one was a heavy vehicle driver. As many as 255 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration ranging from 36-200; 38 recorded a BAC ranging from 201-300 and 18 recorded a BAC ranging from 301-550.