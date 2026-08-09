732 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Among all those booked in Hyderabad, 173 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration ranging from 51-100

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: As many as 732 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates over the weekend during a special drive on August 7 and 8.

Out of the 421 offenders in the Hyderabad commissionerate, 334 were two-wheeler riders, 40 were four-wheeler drivers, and 37 were three-wheeler drivers. Among all those booked, 173 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration ranging from 51-100; 87 recorded a BAC ranging from 30-50; 82 had a BAC of 101-150; 41 recorded a BAC of 151-200; 18 had a BAC of 201-250; 12 had a BAC ranging from 251 to 300 and eight had a BAC above 300.

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.

Subhan Bakery

311 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

As many as 311 commuters were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad commissionerate during a special drive on August 7 and 8.

Out of all those booked, 238 were two-wheeler riders; 56 were four-wheeler riders; 16 were three-wheeler riders and one was a heavy vehicle driver. As many as 255 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration ranging from 36-200; 38 recorded a BAC ranging from 201-300 and 18 recorded a BAC ranging from 301-550.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button