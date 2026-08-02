485 caught for drunk driving over the weekend in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police caught 485 persons driving under the influence of alcohol during a two-day special drive on July 31 and August 1.

Of them, 381 were two-wheeler riders, 59 were driving four-wheelers, and 45 individuals were three-wheeler or auto drivers.

Blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels varied across the subjects, with roughly 103 individuals registering between 3 mg/100 ml and 50 mg/100 ml.

Approximately 226 cases recorded BAC levels within the range of 3 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml, while 84 cases recorded BAC levels within the range of 101 mg/100 ml and 150 mg/100 ml.

Also Read 333 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

As many as 36 cases involved BAC levels between 151 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, while 16 cases ranged from 201 mg/100 ml to 250 mg/100 ml. Another 12 cases recorded levels between 251 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 8 cases registered above 300 mg/100 ml.

The Hyderabad Traffic police warned that there will be zero tolerance regarding drunk driving violations and said the special drive will continue. The authorities urged commuters to cooperate with the traffic police.

333 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Meanwhile, during a similar special drive in the Cyberabad Commissionerate, around 333 people were booked for drunk driving.

Among those booked, 269 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were four-wheeler drivers, 11 were three-wheeler drivers, and two were heavy-vehicle drivers.



Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.