333 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 333 people were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad Commissionerate during a special drive conducted on July 31 and August 1.

Among those booked, 269 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were four-wheeler drivers, 11 were three-wheeler drivers, and two were heavy-vehicle drivers.

Among the offenders, 262 recorded Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml; 50 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 21 recorded a BAC ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court for further legal action.

Also Read 572 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.