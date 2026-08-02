333 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 333 people were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad Commissionerate during a special drive conducted on July 31 and August 1.
Among those booked, 269 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were four-wheeler drivers, 11 were three-wheeler drivers, and two were heavy-vehicle drivers.
Among the offenders, 262 recorded Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml; 50 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 21 recorded a BAC ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court for further legal action.
Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.