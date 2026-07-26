572 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 572 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend during a special drive on July 24 and 25.

Among all those booked, 475 were two-wheeler riders, 54 were four-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers, and 43 were three-wheeler drivers. Out of these, 250 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration(BAC) of 51-100, 130 had a BAC ranging from 30-50, 102 had a BAC of 101-150, 57 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 15 recorded a BAC of 251-300, 13 had a BAC of 201-250, and five recorded a BAC above 300.

Also Read 832 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Police have warned that if someone causes a fatal accident while inebriated, they will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.