354 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: A total of 354 people were booked for drunk driving in a routine drive conducted on July 10 and July 11 in the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Most of the cases were booked against two-wheeler drivers, with 299 cases. Thirty-eight cases were booked against four-wheeler drivers, and 17 cases were booked against three-wheeler drivers. No cases were booked against heavy vehicles.

As many as 305 offenders had blood-alcohol levels ranging between 36 and 200. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Also Read 312 arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Police have warned that if someone causes a fatal accident while inebriated, they will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and might face a jail term of 10 years.

Last week, between July 6 and July 11, Cyberabad Police disposed of 258 drunk driving cases in the courts, of which eight offenders were sentenced to jail. One person was ordered to do social service along with a fine, while 249 were let off with only a fine.