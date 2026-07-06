312 arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

As many as 135 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 51-100

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Man holding a bottle of alcohol outside a car window during daytime.
Representational image

Hyderabad: As many as 312 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad on the weekend during a special drive on July 3 and 4.

Among all those arrested, 245 were two-wheeler riders, 35 were three-wheeler drivers and 32 were four-wheeler drivers.

As many as 135 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 51-100, 66 recorded a BAC of 30-50, 61 recorded a BAC ranging from 101-150, 21 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 11 recorded a BAC above 300, 10 recorded a BAC of 201-250 and six recorded a BAC of 251-300.

Subhan Bakery

The police have warned that if any is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and may receive 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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