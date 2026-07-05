190 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad over weekend

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police booked 190 people for drunk driving over the weekend in a special drive on July 3-4.

Among all those arrested, 154 were two-wheeler riders, 34 were four-wheeler drivers and two were three-wheeler riders. As many as 158 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 36-200, 16 recorded a BAC of 201-300 and 16 others recorded a BAC of 301 and above.

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The police have warned that if any is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and may receive 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.