990 booked across tri-commissionerates for drunk driving

Hyderabad traffic police registered the highest number of cases, penalising 394 motorists.

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Hyderabad: As many as 990 people were booked for drunk driving across the tri-commissionerate for drunk driving in Hyderabad on June 26 and 27.

Many motorists were found with blood alcohol concentration levels exceeding 300. Hyderabad traffic police registered the highest number of cases, penalising 394 motorists. Among those booked, 326 two-wheeler riders, 30 three-wheeler drivers and 38 four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 300 offenders, comprising 259 two-wheeler riders, six three-wheeler drivers, 34 four-wheeler drivers and one heavy vehicle driver.

Subhan Bakery

Malkajgiri traffic police booked 296 motorists during its week-long special drive from June 21 to 27.

The offenders included 249 two-wheeler riders, 14 three-wheelers, 32 four-wheelers and one heavy vehicle driver.

All offenders will be produced before the court. The police have warned that if any is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and may receive 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

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