Hyderabad: 888 people booked for drunk driving over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 888 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri police commissionerates on June 19 and June 20. Most of the cases were registered in Hyderabad, with 395 people being booked.

Hyderabad

Out of the 395 cases, 331 were against two-wheeler riders, 16 were against three-wheeler drivers, 46 were against four-wheeler drivers and only two were against heavy vehicle drivers.

The majority of the offenders were in the 21–40 year age group.

Cyberabad

Cyberabad Police registered a total of 279 cases, out of which 228 were against two-wheeler drivers, eight were against three-wheeler drivers, and 43 were against four-wheeler drivers. No heavy vehicle drivers were booked.

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Additionally, Cyberabad Police disposed of 622 drunk driving cases in the court between June 15 and June 20. All offenders except on was let off with a fine. Only one of the offenders was ordered to undergo social service.

Malkajgiri

A total of 214 people were booked by Malkajgiri Police, out of which 188 were two-wheeler drivers, eight were three-wheeler drivers and 18 were four-wheeler drivers.

Between June 14 and June 20, Malkajgiri Police disposed of 517 drunk driving cases. While 466 were let off with a fine, 11 were ordered to undergo social service, and 40 were sentenced to jail.

All offenders will be produced before the court. The police have warned that if any is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and may receive 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.