177 arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad, Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: As many as 177 people were arrested for driving in an inebriated state in the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates during a special drive conducted on Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13.

A commissionerate wise break down shows that 53 offenders were arrested in Cyberabad, among whom 48 were two-wheeler riders. Three people arrested were three-wheeler riders and two were four-wheeler drivers.

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As many as 38 people recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 100-200, seven recorded a BAC ranging from 201-300 and eight recorded a BAC of 301-550.

124 held in Malkajgiri

On the other hand, the Malkajgiri Police arrested 124 people for drunk driving during a special drive over the weekend.

Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

Among those caught were 112 two-wheeler riders, seven three-wheeler drivers and five four-wheeler drivers.

At least three recorded a BAC of over 300. All the persons who are booked will have to appear before the court for legal proceedings, the police stated.