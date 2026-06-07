422 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

As many as 171 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100,

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th June 2026 2:51 pm IST
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Hyderabad: As many as 422 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive over the weekend on June 5 and 6.

Among all those arrested 347 were two-wheeler riders, 42 were four-wheeler riders, and 33 were two wheeler riders.

As many as 171 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 91 had a BAC of 30-50, 73 had a BAC ranging from 101-150, 40 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 19 had a BAC of 201- 250 , 13 had a BAC of 300 and above and 10 recorded a BAC of 251-300.

Subhan Bakery

Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th June 2026 2:51 pm IST

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