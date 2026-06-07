422 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 422 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive over the weekend on June 5 and 6.

Among all those arrested 347 were two-wheeler riders, 42 were four-wheeler riders, and 33 were two wheeler riders.

As many as 171 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 91 had a BAC of 30-50, 73 had a BAC ranging from 101-150, 40 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 19 had a BAC of 201- 250 , 13 had a BAC of 300 and above and 10 recorded a BAC of 251-300.

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Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.