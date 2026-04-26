Dont’want another Delhi: Residents protest H-CITI project near KBR Park

Hyderabad: “We do not want Hyderabad to become another Delhi,” voiced demonstrators outside the main gate of KBR National Park in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 26, protesting against the ongoing H-CITI project.

Residents and environmental activists staged a peaceful protest against the government’s decision to allow the project involving a flyover and an underpass construction around the park.

Raising slogans ‘SaveKBR,’ they alleged that several trees were recently rooted and expressed concern over the impact on the environment.

According to a press release by Citizens for the Protection of KBR National Park, the H-CITI project proposes six multi-level flyovers and underpasses along the park’s 5-km perimeter, requiring 60,000 metric tonnes of cement and 5,000 metric tonnes of steel.

As many as 1,942 trees would fall. This means the temperature can rise by two degrees to five degrees Celcius, gravely impacting Hyderabad’s air quality, said the release.

This year, intense heatwaves have swept Telangana, with reports of depleting groundwater levels further limiting its natural ability to regulate temperature. Ramagundam, Mancherial, Kothapet and Adilabad have featured among the top 100 hottest places in the world with temperatures in the region ranging between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.

“The KBR park is one of the main places where several families spend quality time in the mornings and evenings. This project will severely impact Hyderabad’s air quality,” said a protesting resident, adding, “We do not want Hyderabad to turn into another Delhi.”