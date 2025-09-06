Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra begins amid tight security

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra begins in Hyderabad under tight security on Saturday, September 6.

Earlier, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand confirmed all arrangements are complete for the 40-hour immersion, expecting 50,000 idols at Tank Bund.

Meanwhile, a laddu was auctioned for Rs 2.32 crore at the Richmond Villa Slow Laddu auction in Bandlaguda Jagir.

Strong security measures are in place across the city to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for all devotees.

More details are awaited