Hyderabad: Suspended DSP Bheem Reddy booked for money laundering

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case against suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case in July.

Reddy, who was posted with the Police Computer Services wing, was arrested following ACB raids at 16 locations linked to him, his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars in Telangana and Karnataka.

The raids reportedly uncovered immovable and movable assets with a market value of over Rs 200 crore, though the exact value of the assets is still being assessed. Reddy was arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case on July 6 and was shifted to Chanchaguda jail on July 7.

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ED officials are tracking multiple real estate properties allegedly purchased using proceeds of corruption. Financial footprints of Bheem Reddy’s family members, friends, relatives and suspected benamidars are also being assessed.

The agency will initiate action under PMLA after the financial tracing is complete.