Hyderabad: Suspended DSP Bheem Reddy booked for money laundering

ACB raids in July reportedly uncovered immovable and movable assets with a market value of over Rs 200 crore, though the exact value of the assets is still being assessed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Hyderabad DSP's residence raid during DA case investigation, police officer in uniform.
DSP S Bheem Reddy

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case against suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case in July.

Reddy, who was posted with the Police Computer Services wing, was arrested following ACB raids at 16 locations linked to him, his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars in Telangana and Karnataka.

The raids reportedly uncovered immovable and movable assets with a market value of over Rs 200 crore, though the exact value of the assets is still being assessed. Reddy was arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case on July 6 and was shifted to Chanchaguda jail on July 7.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

ED officials are tracking multiple real estate properties allegedly purchased using proceeds of corruption. Financial footprints of Bheem Reddy’s family members, friends, relatives and suspected benamidars are also being assessed.

The agency will initiate action under PMLA after the financial tracing is complete.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button