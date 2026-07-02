Telangana ACB searches 16 locations in Hyderabad over DA case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, July 2, carried out simultaneous searches at 16 locations after registering a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Computer Services (PCS), Hyderabad, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB registered the case under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Searches were conducted at the officer’s residence and 15 other premises linked to his relatives, friends, benamidars, and associates.

ACB raids

During the raids, officials unearthed documents relating to numerous high-value properties, including a villa in Ibrahim Bagh, a three-storey house with a penthouse and flat in Telecom Nagar, a Gachibowli flat, and two residential flats in Tellapur. Additionally, investigators found records for commercial properties in Manikonda, several open plots in Hyderabad, Patancheru, and Vikarabad, alongside agricultural lands in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Karnataka.

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The agency also found documents relating to an investment of Rs 75 lakh in a rock sand minerals company.

ACB raids

The searches also resulted in the seizure of cash worth approximately Rs 43.60 lakh, including Rs 3.60 lakh from the DSP’s residence and Rs 40 lakh from the house of an alleged benami. Officials recovered about 2 kg of gold ornaments, 20 kg of silver articles, and bank balances amounting to approximately Rs 19.91 lakh.

According to the ACB, the actual market value of the immovable properties is likely to be significantly higher than their registered value.

Officials also recovered 23 foreign liquor bottles from the officer’s residence and informed the Excise Department for further action.

The ACB said further verification of the assets is in progress.

