Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is already serving plenty of drama and entertainment, even before completing a month on air. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the makers are planning to add more spice to the show with wildcard entries.

Double wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 20?

Latest buzz has it that Rhiya Ahir and Akriti Negi are likely to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as wildcard contestants.

Rhiya Ahir in talks for Bigg Boss 20 (Instagram)

Rhiya Ahir’s Bigg Boss 20 journey began and ended within minutes on the grand premiere night on September 6. The model and entrepreneur was eliminated directly from the stage after facing Punjabi actress Lovepreet Gill in a live ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ voting showdown for a spot in the house.

Rhiya, who had gained attention after a viral incident during Mumbai student protests, lost the public vote and was eliminated before getting a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house.

However, she could reportedly get another chance to enter the show as a wildcard contestant.

Akriti Negi may also enter

Another name being linked to the show is Akriti Negi, who is known for her appearances on reality television and her social media presence.

Akriti rose to popularity after winning MTV Splitsvilla X5 in 2024 with Jashwanth Bopanna. She had earlier appeared on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and later participated in the survival reality show Rise and Fall in 2025.

Known for her outspoken personality, Akriti has built a strong following through her fashion, lifestyle and travel content.

If the reports turn out to be true, her entry could bring a new dynamic to the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Bigg Boss 20 to get two new contestants?

Following Rohed Khan’s elimination, 15 contestants are currently left in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The possible entry of Rhiya Ahir and Akriti Negi could take the contestant count back up and introduce fresh equations inside the house.

However, the makers have not officially announced either wildcard entry yet. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation to know who is actually entering the show.