Bigg Boss 20: Who is the most trending contestant this week?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 contestants are keeping viewers hooked with their personalities, fights and growing equations inside the house. While several names are making headlines, Scout OP has reportedly emerged as the most-searched contestant from the show over the past seven days.

According to Google search data shared by a Bigg Boss fan account on X, Scout OP topped the list with nearly 345K searches. Qazi Touqeer, who has been receiving attention for his calm personality and throwback Fame Gurukul moments, secured the second spot with approximately 275K searches.

Yung DSA followed closely in third place with 250K searches, while Kanika Mann stood fourth with 245K. Mary Kom reportedly registered around 230K searches, followed by Uditi Singh with 200K.

Amrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan completed the list with approximately 180K and 150K searches, respectively.

Here’s the complete list:

Scout OP – 345K Qazi Touqeer – 275K Yung DSA – 250K Kanika Mann – 245K Mary Kom – 230K Uditi Singh – 200K Amrapali Dubey – 180K Arishfa Khan – 150K

The numbers are being widely discussed among fans, with many calling Scout OP one of the season’s most talked-about contestants. However, the figures were shared by a fan account and have not been officially confirmed by Google or the makers