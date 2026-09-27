Thousands of ageing BS-3 buses continue to run across Karnataka

Bengaluru: Thousands of ageing BS-3 buses operated by Karnataka’s four transport corporations are continuing to ply on roads, raising concerns over vehicular emissions and the need to accelerate the replacement of older public transport vehicles.

The state’s four transport corporations — Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) — have a combined fleet of 25,996 buses. As many as 8,786 of these buses are reportedly BS-3 models, which have higher emission levels compared with newer BS-6 vehicles.

KSRTC alone has 4,135 BS-3 buses, making it the corporation with the largest number of such vehicles. The remaining BS-3 buses are operated by BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC.

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9,518 buses are expected to complete 15 years by 2031-32

BMTC has a total fleet of 6,929 buses, including 1,779 electric vehicles. At the same time, more than 700 of its buses are reportedly at the stage where they need to be scrapped. Passengers have urged the corporation to remove these ageing buses from service and replace them with cleaner vehicles.

Under the existing practice, buses completing 15 years are being phased out and sent for scrapping. The four corporations have scrapped 5,451 buses during the past five years.

Another 9,518 buses are expected to complete 15 years by 2031-32. The transport corporations have submitted proposals to the state government for their phased scrapping.

The continued operation of large numbers of BS-3 buses has renewed demands for faster fleet modernisation. Activists had also approached the National Green Tribunal in 2024 seeking attention to pollution concerns associated with ageing public transport vehicles.

The transport corporations have been gradually introducing electric and other lower-emission buses as part of fleet modernisation. However, passengers say the transition needs to be accelerated, particularly in cities where public transport vehicles operate throughout the day.

With 8,786 BS-3 buses still forming a substantial part of the combined fleet, the issue of replacing older vehicles has emerged as an important environmental and public transport concern. A faster shift towards cleaner buses could help reduce emissions while improving the quality and reliability of public transportation.