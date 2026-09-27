Kumaraswamy backs Bidadi farmers, warns of protest over police action

Ramanagara: The farmers’ agitation against the proposed Bidadi Township project intensified after police detained protesting farmers and women at Bairamangala, prompting Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to visit them and question the action taken against the protesters.

Farmers from Bairamangala and surrounding areas have been opposing the township project for around 18 months, maintaining that they would not surrender their agricultural land. The protest turned tense after police reportedly took farmers and women into custody while they were staging a dharna after installing a Ganesha idol at Bairamangala.

Following the detentions, farmers and supporters gathered outside the Police Bhavan in Channapatna and at Gandhi Circle, where they staged protests and blocked the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The road blockade led to traffic disruption in the area.

Kumaraswamy, accompanied by JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy and former MLA A. Manjunath, visited the protesters at the Channapatna Police Bhavan. Several women protesters reportedly broke down while narrating their experiences during the police action.

The protesters alleged that women were dragged and assaulted during the detention. One of the women told Kumaraswamy that they were prepared to face arrest but wanted the government to respect their right to protest.

Kumaraswamy then sought the presence of Bengaluru South Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadeesh and also spoke to Central Range DIG Girish over the phone. He demanded action against police personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

Kumaraswamy warned that he would personally join the agitation if the policemen were not suspended. He said the farmers had been conducting a peaceful protest for 18 months and questioned the need for force against women protesters.

He also alleged that officials had not adequately addressed the farmers’ concerns. According to Kumaraswamy, the protesters were opposing land acquisition because they did not want to surrender their agricultural properties.

Earlier, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V. Gurukar and SP Rohan Jagadeesh had attempted to persuade the protesters to withdraw their agitation, but the farmers remained firm.

Following Kumaraswamy’s intervention, the hunger strike at the Police Bhavan was called off after he offered bananas to the protesting farmers. The protesters said they would resume their agitation at Bairamangala.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is also expected to extend support to the farmers’ protest, adding another political dimension to the continuing dispute over the Bidadi Township project.