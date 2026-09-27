BJP-JDS alliance rules out CM face differences, Vijayendra says

Bengaluru: BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has said there are no differences between the BJP and JD(S) over the issue of the next Chief Minister, asserting that the alliance partners are working with a clear understanding ahead of the upcoming elections.

The issue of the Chief Ministerial candidate had recently resurfaced in political discussions, but Vijayendra and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have sought to project unity between the two parties.

Vijayendra said there was no dispute with Kumaraswamy over the Chief Minister’s post and ruled out any competition between the alliance partners on the issue. He maintained that the decision on who would become Chief Minister would be taken by the senior leadership of the BJP and JD(S).

He also said there was no confusion over seat-sharing between the alliance partners. According to Vijayendra, he and Kumaraswamy have discussed the matter and both parties would sit together and finalise arrangements through mutual consultation.

At a coordination meeting held on Saturday, the BJP and JD(S) decided to jointly contest four Legislative Council seats representing teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies. The meeting also discussed constituency-wise responsibilities and ways to strengthen coordination between the two organisations.

The alliance leaders stressed the need to work together in the forthcoming elections and send a message of unity to their respective workers and supporters. Kumaraswamy also called for coordinated efforts to bring an NDA government to power in Karnataka.

The two parties have been holding discussions on strengthening their coordination committee and conducting joint political programmes. The latest meeting is being viewed as another effort to maintain organisational unity and avoid public differences between the alliance partners as they prepare for future electoral battles.

Vijayendra’s remarks are also aimed at putting to rest speculation over differences within the alliance on leadership and seat-sharing. Both parties have indicated that major decisions will be taken through consultation between their senior leaders.