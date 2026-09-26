NDA allies BJP, JD(S) finalise joint strategy for Council polls

Bengaluru: The BJP and JD(S) have reached an agreement to fight the forthcoming elections to four Karnataka Legislative Council seats together, with senior leaders of the NDA partners calling for unity and better coordination at the constituency level.

The decision was taken during a BJP-JD(S) coordination committee meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 26. Union ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and leaders of JD(S) participated in the meeting.

The alliance leaders discussed preparations for the four Council constituencies and urged party workers to campaign jointly. They also stressed the importance of avoiding differences between the two parties and fighting the elections under the broader NDA banner.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra later told reporters that BJP and JD(S) would jointly contest the four seats and had decided to work together to secure all the constituencies. He said leaders had been assigned responsibilities for individual seats.

The meeting also covered the future coordination between the two alliance partners. Leaders discussed the need to strengthen their organisational cooperation and jointly take up political programmes in the state.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress government, alleging that it was facing administrative and financial challenges. He claimed that the government’s Finance Department had raised concerns about the state’s financial position.

He also alleged that the Congress government was announcing schemes without sufficient financial backing. These remarks were part of the BJP’s criticism of the ruling party.

The BJP and JD(S) leaders said their coordination would continue beyond the Legislative Council elections as they prepare for future political contests in Karnataka.