Hyderabad Police book five for fake number plates across city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have registered five criminal cases in the past week against vehicle owners using fake, tampered or unauthorised registration number plates, officials said on Friday, July 3, adding that the drive was launched following a rise in complaints from citizens.

According to a press note issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis, the special enforcement drive targets vehicles using fraudulent number plates to conceal their identity and evade traffic enforcement, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable laws.

The five cases were registered under the limits of Tappachabutra, IS Sadan, Tolichowki, Abids and Malakpet police stations, and multiple vehicles were seized during the operation, the police said.

The police reiterated that only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are legally permitted on vehicles, and that any custom alterations, missing digits or use of temporary stickers on number plates are strictly illegal.

Also Read Fancy number plates auction earns Rs 42L for Khairtabad RTA

Zero tolerance for violators, police warn

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said they would continue to follow a zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent registration practices, and cautioned that vehicle owners found using fake or manipulated number plates would face criminal prosecution and immediate seizure of their vehicles.

The department appealed to all vehicle owners to strictly follow the prescribed norms for number plates and traffic regulations, and said such enforcement drives would continue across the city on a sustained basis to ensure public safety and effective crime prevention.