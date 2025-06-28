Fancy number plates auction earns Rs 42L for Khairtabad RTA

Hyderabad: City automobile enthusiasts have grown to not only flex their luxury cars but have also developed a taste for the fanciest number plates, ensuring that their car stands out amongst all, no matter where they go.

A recent auction held by the Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for special vehicle number plates on Friday, June 27, proves this point, with the registration numbers generating over Rs 42 lakh for the transport department.

The highest bid of the day went to Keystone Infra Private Limited, which secured the registration number TG09F9999 for Rs 12 lakh. The second-highest bid was made by Nspira Management Services Private Limited for the registration number TG09G0001, being sold for Rs 5.66 lakh.

The third highest bidder was Sreenivasa Constructions, for the number plate TG09G0009, auctioned for Rs 5.25 lakh.

According to local reports, other bids included TG09G0006, sold for Rs 3.92 lakh to Sai Silks Kalamandir Limited, TG09G0005 sold for Rs 2.01 lakh to Navalika Chit Funds Private Limited, TG09G0019 went to Sithara Entertainments for Rs 1.60 lakh, and TG09G0007 was sold to Gowrishankar Latchireddi for Rs 1.16 lakh.