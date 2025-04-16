Fancy number plates fetch Rs 52.6 lakh at Manikonda RTO

In a recent auction, the Telangana Road Transport Department in Manikonda raised an impressive Rs 52.6 lakh in just one day through the sale of fancy vehicle number plates in Hyderabad.

A businessman spent nearly Rs 12.5 lakh to bag the sought-after registration number ‘TG 07 R 9999’ in an online auction, with the plate going to Congruent Developers. Other notable bids included Rs 8.5 lakh by Rudra Infrastructures Pvt Limited for ‘TG 07 AA 0009’ and Rs 4.77 lakh by Fuji Software Solutions for ‘TG 07 AA 0001’.

Earlier in July, the Secunderabad RTO amassed a sum of Rs 18.28 lakh as fancy TG number plates were auctioned in the city.

Several number plates were auctioned off at the program with three fancy numbers being sold for lakhs of rupees. The number plate TG 10 9999 was sold for Rs 6,00,999 with five contenders competing against each other to acquire it.

The next number plates that were the most in-demand, 10A 0001 and 10A 0009 were sold for Rs 3.60 lakh and 2.61 lakh each respectively, to different buyers. However, the last of the lot, ‘TG-10A-0005’, was only sold for Rs 51,500 only.

The Congress-run Telangana government, earlier this year, decided to change the state’s abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’.