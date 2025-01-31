Fancy number plates sold for Rs 38 lakh in Hyderabad

In a recent auction, the Telangana road transport department raised an impressive Rs 38 lakh through the sale of fancy vehicle number plates in Hyderabad.

Among the top bids, the highest was for the number plate “TG 09 E 0009,” which went for a staggering Rs 10,46,999.

Other bids for fancy number plate auction in Hyderabad

TG 09 D 9999 auction for Rs 6,26,000, claimed by Eternal Avenues and Infrastructures Pvt Limited.

TG 09 E 0001 was sold for Rs 4,69,900 to Srinivas Reddy Perati.

TG 09 E 0005 went for Rs 2,43,001, purchased by Kara Conseil Pvt Ltd.

TG 09 E 0006 auction for Rs 2,25,117, and was acquired by Goyaz Jewellery.

TG 09 E 0007 was sold for Rs 1,58,003 to S K Car Lounge.

Also Read Fancy TG number plates sold for Rs 18 lakh in Hyderabad

TG 09 E 0003 was sold for Rs 1,11,000, bought by Vert Line Marine Bunkers Private Limited.

TG 09 E 0027 fetched Rs 1,09,000, purchased by Neuland Laboratories Limited.

TG 09 E 0019 sold for Rs 1,00,019, secured by Sithara Entertainments.

Earlier in November, The Telangana transport department earned a whooping Rs 52.52 lakh through an auction of fancy TG number plates online.

“The transport department had put up an auction of nine fancy TG number plates for online auction on Tuesday and through bidding earned an amount of Rs 52, 52,283,” said the joint transport commissioner Ramesh.

Earlier in July, the Secunderabad RTO amassed a sum of Rs 18.28 lakh as fancy TG number plates were auctioned in the city.

Several number plates were auctioned off at the program with three fancy numbers being sold for lakhs of rupees. The number plate TG 10 9999 was sold for Rs 6,00,999 with five contenders competing against each other to acquire it.

The next number plates that were the most in-demand, 10A 0001 and 10A 0009 were sold for Rs 3.60 lakh and 2.61 lakh each respectively, to different buyers. However, the last of the lot, ‘TG-10A-0005’, was only sold for Rs 51,500 only.

The Congress-run Telangana government, earlier this year, decided to change the state’s abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’.