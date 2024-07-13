Fancy TG number plates sold for Rs 18 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Secunderabad RTO amassed a sum of Rs 18.28 lakh as fancy TG number plates were auctioned in the city on Friday, July 12.

Several number plates were auctioned off at the program yesterday with three fancy numbers being sold for lakhs of rupees. The number plate TG 10 9999 was sold for Rs 6,00,999 with five contenders competing against each other to acquire it.

The next number plates that were the most in-demand, 10A 0001 and 10A 0009 were sold for Rs 3.60 lakh and 2.61 lakh each respectively, to different buyers. However, the last of the lot, ‘TG-10A-0005’, was only sold for Rs 51,500 only.

Earlier this year, the RTA amassed a sum of Rs 30 lakh as the auctioning of fancy TG plates began in the city. The TG series was released at an event held at the RTA headquarters in Khairtabad in March.

The first plate, TG 09 0001, was bought at the auction for a whopping Rs 9.61 lakh, reported DC.

The number plates TG 09 0909, 09 0005, 09 0002, 09 0369, and 09 0007 were bought for sums of Rs 2.30 lakh, Rs 2.21 lakh, Rs 1.2 lakh, Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1,07 lakh respectively. The total revenue earned from the auction was Rs 30,49,589.

The Telangana government earlier this year decided to change the state’s abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’.

Following this decision, many have been curious about whether Telangana’s old vehicle number plates need an update. Vehicle owners who apply for the registration of a new vehicle will receive a TG number plate. Whereas vehicles that are already registered need not change it.