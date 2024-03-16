Fancy TG number plates sold for Rs 30 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The RTA amassed a sum of Rs 30 lakh as the auctioning of fancy TG number plates began in the city.

The TG series number plates were released at an event held at the RTA headquarters in Khairtabad on Friday, March 15.

The Telangana government last month decided to change the state’s abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’. Following this decision, many have been curious about whether Telangana’s old vehicle number plates need an update. Vehicle owners who apply for the registration of a new vehicle will receive a TG number plate. Whereas vehicles that are already registered need not change it.

The first TG number plate, TG 09 0001, was bought at the auction for a whopping Rs 9.61 lakh, reported DC.

The number plates TG 09 0909, TG 09 0005, TG 09 0002, TG 09 0369, and TG 09 0007 were bought for sums of Rs 2.30 lakh, Rs 2.21 lakh, Rs 1.2 lakh, Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1,07 lakh respectively.

The total revenue earned from the auction was Rs 30,49,589.

TS to TG

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the then TRS government opted for ‘TS’ as the state abbreviation.

Commenting on it, minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the previous government did not follow any rule or rhyme and decided to go with ‘TS’ based on its whims.

The decision to change ‘TS’ to ‘TG’ was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. It will apply to all of Telangana’s new vehicles and not the old ones.

The Cabinet also decided to change the Telangana Talli statue to reflect the sentiments of the Telangana people. It adopted Andesri’s “Jai Jai Ho Telangana” as the state song and decided to design a new state emblem in consultation with all stakeholders.