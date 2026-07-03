Expired food found at Instamart warehouse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at an Instamart warehouse in Gajularamaram on Friday, July 3, revealed a dishevelled cold storage and expired food items like cheese, yoghurt smoothie, and paneer, which were immediately discarded by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation officials.

Officials also noted that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together, First In, First Out (FIFO) practices were not being followed, and there was no designated area for expired or damaged food products.

Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were also not available.

The warehouse, operated by Kwickbox Retail Private Limited, was issued an improvement notice, and the staff were instructed to take corrective measures.

Baisakhi Family Dhaba

Meanwhile, at Baisakhi Family Dhaba in Kandlakoya, Medchal, officials found dead flies inside the refrigerator, expired baby corn and black pepper masala, open dustbins, and unlabelled food items.

Rusted iron knives were being used for food preparation, and the kitchen was open to the outside environment without protective mesh. Synthetic food colours were also being used in Chinese food items.

Expired food items, synthetic food colours, and rusted iron knives were discarded on the spot, and an improvement notice was issued.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and trade licences were not displayed at the premises and medical fitness, pest control, and water testing records were not maintained.

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Old Trees Cafe

Another raid at Old Trees Cafe in Kandlakoya, Medchal, on Friday revealed expired sweet sauce and yellow curry paste, dustbins without lids and a lack of medical fitness and water analysis records.

The establishment, however, earned 82 per cent in the hygiene assessment with several good practices. FSSAI and trade licences were displayed at the premises, food handlers were using head caps, uniforms, and gloves and pest control records were maintained.

Most food items were properly covered and labelled, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was stored separately and a Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC)-trained supervisor was also available at the establishment.