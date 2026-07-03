Unhygienic kitchen, flies found at Dasara restaurant in Hyderabad

Food items were kept uncovered, exposing them to dust and flies; the refrigerator required cleaning.

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Food inspection scene with staff and kitchen area, focusing on food safety and hygiene practices.
Unhygienic kitchen, flies found at Dasara restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at Dasara restaurant in Nagole on Friday, July 3, revealed multiple violations, such as a damaged and slippery floor, expired food items and flies in the kitchen.

Food items were kept uncovered, exposing them to dust and flies; the refrigerator required cleaning; waste was scattered on the floor, and food handlers were not wearing aprons or gloves.

Food items were also not labelled properly, and no Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) or water analysis certificates were produced.

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The establishment has been issued a notice by the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

Raid at Lucky’s Kitchen and Family Restaurant

Earlier, a raid was conducted at Lucky’s Kitchen and Family Restaurant in Old Malkajgiri on July 2, where MMC officials uncovered violations like an unhygienic kitchen, improper storage of food items, uncovered food, clogged drains and open dustbins.

Officials also found expired and unlabeled raw materials, a pest infestation and a lack of pest control records, FoSTaC certificates and medical fitness certificates.

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Some good practices were also noted like food handlers maintaining personal hygiene and using hairnets and gloves. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence was displayed prominently and butter paper was used for packing.

Lucky’s Kitchen and Family Restaurant

Lucky’s Kitchen and Family Restaurant

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