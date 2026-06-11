Bihar man attacked for standing with Hindu girl in secluded area

The man proudly claimed to have beaten Shahid to "teach him a lesson."

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Youth assaulted for 'lurking' in secluded area with Hindu girl
Youth assaulted for 'lurking' in secluded area with Hindu girl

Patna: A Muslim youth was allegedly assaulted by a group of Hindutva men who claimed he had “ill intentions” with a Hindu girl he was standing with in a secluded area in Bihar‘s Purnia district.

The person behind the camera accused the youth Shahid of taking the girl to a secluded place. “Look at this, he is a Muslim boy from Bhagalpur. He was found lurking in a corner behind the stage,” said the man recording. “He says he is a student but refuses to let us speak to his parents.”

He pointed the camera at the girl and said she was a minor, although her age is unconfirmed. According to the man, boys like Shahid spread hatred in society. “Aise ladke samaj mein nafrath fehlaate hai. Aise log Hindu bachiyo ko pasaathe hai (Such boys spread hatred in society. These individuals lure young Hindu girls by sweet-talking them.)

Subhan Bakery

The man proudly claimed to have beaten Shahid to “teach him a lesson.” Eyewitness accounts said the Hindutva group attacked the girl as well.

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