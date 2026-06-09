Daksh Chaudhary beats up man for posting anti-Hindu video

Ghaziabad: Hindutva leader Daksh Chaudhary, who calls himself a “gau rakshak,” brutally assaulted a Muslim man before blackening his face and making him publicly apologise for allegedly making derogatory comments about Hindu women.

Hindu Raksha Dal, with which Chaudhary is affiliated, posted a video on June 8, claiming the assault was a form of “treatment for a jihadi.” The extremist group claimed the man threatened to kill the Hindus and used derogatory language against Hindu women.

“Kutaai ke saath muh kaala karva diya (He got a thrashing and had his face blackened),” the group wrote on X, sharing graphic footage of the brutal beating.

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Chaudhary, alias Akku Pandit, has nearly 3.2 million followers and regularly shares videos where he “saves” Hindu women from “love jihad” and violently assaults Muslim men.

“Misaal ke taur pe, agar sarkar Hindustan me ek Musalman ka aaya toh, inka jeena haram kardenge, inka road pe nikalna haram ho jaayega. Yeh desh chodke bhag jayenge (For instance, if a Muslim government were to come to power in India, they would make life hell for them; it would become impossible for them to even step out onto the streets. They would flee the country),” the unidentified Muslim man purportedly said in a video.

In the June 8 video, the Muslim man can be seen lying on a bed as Chaudhary and his associates repeatedly hit him with belts, turning his skin purple. The next clip shows the unidentified man apologising to the camera, promising never to make such remarks.

The video of the assault went viral, with many users condemning Chaudhary for taking the law into his hands and using force. Others, however, supported him for teaching the man a lesson in speaking against Hindus.

When contacted, the Ghaziabad police claimed they were unaware of Chaudhary’s video and the subsequent assault.