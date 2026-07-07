Saudi Arabia launches one-stop Package Visa

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched a pilot programme for its new Package Visa, introducing a travel scheme that enables eligible travellers to book flights, accommodation and tourist visas through a single process.

The initiative is being rolled out in selected pilot markets through approved general travel and tourism service providers. It has been developed jointly by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and the Insurance Authority.

One-stop travel booking

The Package Visa combines key travel services into a single booking process. Eligible visitors can arrange return flights, accommodation at licensed hospitality facilities and complete their electronic tourist visa application through authorised travel provider, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Travellers can also choose to add tourism experiences, events and activities, making it easier to organise their visit before arriving in the Kingdom.

Also Read Hyderabad woman seeks return from Oman after work ordeal

Part of Vision 2030

The pilot supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to expand tourism and improve access for international visitors.

In recent years, the Kingdom has introduced several measures to simplify entry, including the tourist e-Visa, visa on arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa. These initiatives helped Saudi Arabia welcome more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the Package Visa reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to making travel easier while strengthening partnerships with the travel and tourism sector.

He said the pilot would simplify the visitor journey, support tourism service providers and demonstrate the Kingdom’s continued efforts to deliver a more seamless travel experience.

Benefits for travellers and businesses

Saudi authorities said integrating visa applications into travel packages will reduce the number of steps required to plan a trip while making Saudi Arabia a more attractive destination for international visitors.

The initiative is also expected to help travel and tourism service providers create more comprehensive itineraries, encourage longer stays and increase visitor spending.

The #PackageVisa enables certified travel and tourism service providers to tap into new markets and design fully integrated packages.



With flights, accommodation, visas and curated experiences all in one package, this initiative enhances tourism offerings and empowers the… pic.twitter.com/EDCSWJWn9O — وزارة السياحة (@Saudi_MT) July 6, 2026

Eligibility requirements

Only qualified general travel and tourism service providers will be allowed to participate in the pilot. They must meet operational standards, including offering digital booking platforms as well as 24-hour technical support and customer service.

Saudi Arabia said the Package Visa marks another step in creating a more connected and visitor-friendly tourism ecosystem while strengthening private-sector partnerships as the Kingdom continues to expand its global tourism industry.