Hyderabad woman seeks return from Oman after work ordeal

Muscat: A 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad has sought official intervention to facilitate her return from Oman’s capital Muscat, claiming she was subjected to harsh working conditions that have left her in poor health.

After Shaheen Shaik, who was born into a Hindu family and is now a Muslim, approached Swadesh Parkipandla, a member of the Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee, for assistance, he submitted a representation to the Embassy of India in Muscat seeking her repatriation.

Embassy urged to intervene

In the representation, Parkipandla stated that Shaheen was recruited through Hyderabad-based sub-agent Jabeen Banu and sent to Oman under false promises to work as a domestic worker. He further stated that she was employed under Benara Groups, where her health deteriorated and she was denied proper medical care and humane treatment.

He urged the Indian mission to coordinate with the employer and Omani authorities to facilitate her safe release, arrange her return to India and safeguard her rights as a migrant worker.

‘I was made to do everything’

Speaking to Siasat.com over the phone, Shaheen said she had worked in Dubai for four years before travelling to Oman in February after accepting a job offer through Jabeen Banu.

She claimed the sub-agent had assured her that the workload would be light. However, after arriving in Oman, she was required to cook, clean the house, wash the family’s car and care for children.

“I have to do all the household work. I cook, clean the house and also look after the children. I was sent here for one job, but now I am being made to do everything,” she said.

Shaheen said the physically demanding work left her suffering from severe body pain and nerve pain, making it difficult to complete tasks quickly.

According to her, employers repeatedly sent her back to the recruitment office after one or two months because she could not keep up with the workload. She said she has since been moved between four and five households.

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Shaheen further claimed that she was not given adequate food and was not treated properly by her employers.

Fighting back tears, she appealed for help to return to India.

“They make me work so much. I have severe nerve pain. Please help me return to India. After coming here, I feel like I have no one to support me,” she told Siasat.com.

Sub-agent ‘refused to help’

Shaheen said Jabeen Banu had assured her before she left for Oman that she would receive assistance if she encountered any problems during her employment.

However, when she later contacted the sub-agent seeking help to return to India, she claimed Jabeen Banu refused to intervene.

According to Shaheen, Jabeen Banu told her, “That’s your problem, not ours. You should look after it yourself.”

Siasat.com reviewed a voice note shared by Shaheen in which Jabeen Banu can be heard making the same remarks