‘We just want to come home’: Telangana workers stranded in Oman

Hyderabad: Two Telangana workers stranded in Oman have appealed for urgent assistance from Indian authorities, claiming they have been unable to return home after becoming caught in a prolonged employment dispute.

The workers, Muthyam Kasthuri from Nirmal district and Sailu Dusgam from Nizamabad district, are seeking support from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Muscat and the Telangana government to facilitate their repatriation and settlement of outstanding dues.

Speaking to Siasat.com over the phone from Oman, Kasthuri said he and Dusgam had spent months trying to resolve the matter and were now facing severe financial difficulties.

“We just want to come home and be with our families,” he said.

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Job offer turns into dispute

According to the workers, Kasthuri travelled to Oman as a JCB operator while Dusgam was recruited as a shovel operator in 2025 through an agent based in Telangana. They said they were promised a monthly pay of 190 Omani Riyals (OMR), along with food and accommodation.

However, after arriving in Oman, they allegedly discovered that the terms of employment differed from what had been offered during recruitment. The workers claimed that payments became irregular, leaving them unable to recover their earnings despite repeated requests.

Struggling far from home

The workers said their circumstances deteriorated in late 2025 as work opportunities became scarce and financial support dwindled.

According to Kasthuri, attempts to resolve the issue with both the employer and the recruitment agent failed to produce a solution. The pair said they relied on the generosity of friends and well-wishers while pursuing their claims and seeking permission to return to India.

Case moves through multiple courts

Seeking redress, the workers approached the Indian Embassy before filing a case through Oman’s labour dispute mechanism.

They said the matter was subsequently transferred between courts in Salalah, Marmul, Al-Amrat and Thumrit, prolonging the proceedings and adding to their difficulties. The workers also alleged that employment-related documents were withheld during the dispute.

Families seek official support

As the case remained unresolved, family members of both workers submitted petitions to the collectors of Nirmal and Nizamabad districts, urging authorities to intervene.

The families also approached Swadesh Parikipandla, seeking assistance in raising the matter with relevant authorities. In their petitions, they appealed for support to secure the workers’ safe return and recovery of pending payments.

Kasthuri Swapna, wife of Muthyam Kasthuri, submits a petition to Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla in Nirmal seeking assistance for her husband’s return from Oman.

Shirisha, wife of Sailu Dusgam, hands over a petition to Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla in Nizamabad, seeking intervention for her husband’s repatriation from Oman.

Awaiting resolution

Documents reviewed by Siasat.com show that a grievance concerning the two workers was registered through the Ministry of External Affairs’ MADAD portal in May 2026. The complaint sought assistance for their repatriation and recovery of dues from the employer.