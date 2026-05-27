Iran releases 10 Indian seafarers detained in MV Harbour Phoenix case

Tehran: Iran has released 10 Indian seafarers detained after the MV Harbour Phoenix was intercepted near Jask Port in July 2025, India’s shipping authority said on Tuesday, May 26.

In a statement posted on X, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) announced the successful release of all Indian crew members associated with the vessel following months of diplomatic engagement and coordinated efforts by Indian authorities and maritime stakeholders.

The DGS said the sailors had been detained, arrested and imprisoned in Iran after the vessel’s interception near the southern Iranian port.

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According to the statement, the release was secured through cooperation between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Tehran, the RPSL company, vessel managers and other stakeholders.

“The seafarers have now been released and reunited safely,” the DGS said.

Authorities are currently coordinating arrangements for the crew members’ return to India.

Successful Release of 10 Indian Seafarers in MV Harbour Phoenix Case



The Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, is pleased to announce the successful release of all 10 Indian seafarers associated with MV Harbour Phoenix, who were detained, arrested and imprisoned… pic.twitter.com/EzrEe81KXh — Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) May 26, 2026

The Directorate General of Shipping also reiterated its commitment to the welfare, safety and protection of Indian seafarers working across the world.

The ministry praised the resilience of the crew members and acknowledged the efforts of all those involved in securing their release.

The MV Harbour Phoenix case had drawn attention within maritime circles, with Indian authorities maintaining diplomatic engagement to ensure the safe release of the sailors.