Israel escalates Lebanon attacks as US-Iran ceasefire tensions persist

As the American-Israeli war on Iran entered its 89th day on Wednesday, May 27, tensions remained high across the Middle East after Iran accused the United States of violating the ceasefire, while Israel intensified attacks across southern Lebanon in one of the heaviest bombardments in weeks.

China urges parties to uphold ceasefire

China called on all parties to respect the ceasefire during a United Nations Security Council debate. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped Tehran and Washington would make concessions to reduce tensions in the region.

Iran says US bases in region are vulnerable

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the conflict had demonstrated that American military bases in the Middle East were “no longer safe”.

Reports citing US intelligence assessments said Iran had regained access to most of its missile launch sites and underground military infrastructure despite weeks of bombardment. Officials also expressed concern over Iran restoring operational access to most of its missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz and retaining fast naval boats capable of laying mines.

CENTCOM says blockade diverted 108 vessels

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the American naval blockade imposed on Iran since April 13 had forced 108 commercial vessels to alter their routes.

بحارة أمريكية اثناء فترة المراقبة من داخل غرفة القيادة على متن السفينة الأمريكية جون فين (DDG 113)، بينما تعبر المدمرة المزودة بصواريخ موجهة مياه بحر العرب دعماً للحصار الأمريكي المفروض على إيران. حتى تاريخ 26 مايو/ايار، قامت القوات الأمريكية بتحويل مسار 108 سفن تجارية لضمان… pic.twitter.com/PqnbKJE3dE — U.S. Central Command – Arabic (@CENTCOMArabic) May 26, 2026

The command added that more than 15,000 US troops involved in enforcing the blockade and that 26 humanitarian aid ships had been allowed to pass through the region. CENTCOM also published images showing an F-22 fighter jet being refuelled mid-air by a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Middle East.

مقاتلة شبحية من طراز أف-22 رابتور تابعة للقوات الجوية الأمريكية، اثناء تزودها بالوقود من طائرة كي سي-135 ستراتوتانكر، أثناء تحليقهما ضمن منطقة الشرق الأوسط.#القيادة_المركزية_الامريكية pic.twitter.com/23JxPZJLX0 — U.S. Central Command – Arabic (@CENTCOMArabic) May 26, 2026

Israel launches heavy raids across Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out more than 120 air strikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday in one of the heaviest bombardments in recent weeks, Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 31 people, including ⁵, Kawthariyat al-Raw, Haboush, Ma’raka and Selaa.

Despite the ceasefire announced on April 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said military operations in Lebanon are continuing.

Hezbollah has meanwhile continued drone attacks on Israeli military positions in northern Israel. The Israeli military said warning sirens sounded in several northern areas after a projectile fired from Lebanon landed in an open area without causing casualties.

Iran urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory

Iranian official Ali Bagheri Katÿni urged Iraq to ensure its territory and airspace were not used for attacks against Iran during talks with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji on the sidelines of the Moscow International Security Conference.

Bagheri Kani said “the roots of these threats must be eradicated” and stressed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with Baghdad on regional security issues.

UN condemns attack on UAE nuclear plant

The UN Security Council condemned a drone attack on the Barakah power plant in the United Arab Emirates on May 17, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law” that posed serious risks to civilians, infrastructure and the environment.

Internet access improves in Iran

Internet monitoring service NetBlocks said connectivity in Iran continued to improve as mobile phone networks and other sectors gradually reconnected to the global internet.

However, restrictions remain in place on several services, including WhatsApp. Iran’s near-total internet blackout ended after President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the restoration of internet access earlier this week.

🫶 Welcome back #Iran! Metrics show a further rise in connectivity as mobile networks and other segments are reconnected to the global internet:



• Filternet remains in place but can be worked around

• WhatsApp now restricted, requiring circumvention

• Some users still offline pic.twitter.com/8vtc9hT1pR — NetBlocks (@netblocks) May 26, 2026

Tanker reports explosion near Oman

A tanker identified as Olympic Life reported an external explosion near its port side while sailing around 60 nautical miles off Muscat in Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel and crew were reported safe, although some bunker fuel leaked into the sea. The ship’s manager, Springfield Shipping, said the tanker had been struck by an unidentified object but remained stable and operational.

Pezeshkian speaks to regional leaders ahead of Eid

Pezeshkian held telephone conversations with the leaders of Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Tajikistan, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to exchange Eid al-Adha greetings.

In a post on X, the Iranian president said he hoped Muslim nations would strengthen cooperation and support one another in the face of regional threats.

در گفتگو با رهبران کشورهای عراق، عمان، قطر، ترکیه، تاجیکستان، مصر، قرقیزستان و آذربایجان با تبریک عید سعید قربان

اظهار امیدواری کردم که خداوند قلوب ما مسلمانان را به هم نزدیک‌تر کند و شاهد گسترش همکاری‌ها در همه عرصه‌ها و حمایت همه‌جانبه از هم در مقابل تهدیدها باشیم. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) May 26, 2026

US military deployment affects Israeli airports

Israeli broadcaster Kan reported that a large deployment of US fighter jets and refuelling aircraft at Ben Gurion and Ramon airports was affecting civilian aviation and airport capacity.5ḥs

The report said dozens of American military aircraft remained stationed in Israel despite the ceasefire with Iran.

Trump criticises US media over Iran coverage

US President Donald Trump criticised major American media outlets, including ý New York Times, CNN and The Wall Street Journal, accusing them of portraying Iran favourably regardless of developments in the conflict.

Trump also said Democrats and sections of the media had “totally lost their way”.

Lindsey Graham questions Pakistan mediation role

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham described Pakistan potentially acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran as “problematic”.

His remarks came after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif reiterated Islamabad’s opposition to joining the Abraham Accords, which seek to establish diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and several Arab countries.