Hyderabad man goes missing in Kuwait, family fears for safety

Hyderabad:The family of a Hyderabad man who has gone missing in Kuwait has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to help trace him and ensure his safe return to India.

The appeal gained attention after MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared the family’s letter on X, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to intervene in the matter.

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According to the family’s letter, Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed, a resident of Bhawani Nagar in Talab Katta, Hyderabad, travelled to Kuwait in October 2025 after securing employment as a house driver under a local sponsor.

The letter alleges that Aqeel was subjected to difficult working conditions after arriving in Kuwait. His family claimed he was made to work long hours without adequate food or accommodation and was also assigned additional manual labour, including watering trees at a farmhouse owned by one of his sponsor’s associates.

Hon'ble Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, kindly intervene and direct the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to urgently trace Hyderabad resident Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed, who has been missing and out of contact with his family for the last 10 days.



Aqeel Ahmed went to Kuwait in October 2025 for… pic.twitter.com/UAdxb0eSdu — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 7, 2026

According to the letter, Aqeel had repeatedly expressed his desire to return to India but was allegedly not allowed to leave his job. The family remained in regular contact with him until July 1, 2026, when he last spoke to them via WhatsApp. Since then, they have been unable to contact him and say his whereabouts remain unknown.

In the letter, the family urged the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to trace Aqeel, ascertain his well-being, provide consular assistance and facilitate his return to India at the earliest.

Embassy steps in

Responding to the appeal on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait asked the family to share Aqeel’s passport details, Civil ID, contact number and sponsor’s information through email or its emergency helpline to enable officials to initiate appropriate action.