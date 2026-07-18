1,000-year-old Ibn Al-Bawwab Quran manuscript on display in Makkah

Makkah: A rare Holy Quran manuscript penned more than 1,000 years ago by the celebrated calligrapher Ali bin Hilal, known as Ibn Al-Bawwab, is being exhibited at the “Iqra” Exhibition at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, offering visitors a chance to view one of the finest surviving examples of early Islamic manuscript art.

The exhibition, organised by the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, explores the history of the Holy Quran and the tradition of preserving its text across generations through exceptional craftsmanship, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

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Rare Ibn Al-Bawwab Quran manuscript on display.

The manuscript is accompanied by a scientific catalogue and expert analysis explaining its calligraphic style, decorative elements and artistic techniques. The display enables visitors to understand the evolution of Arabic script and Islamic ornamentation while appreciating the manuscript’s cultural and scholarly significance.

Recognised as one of the rarest Islamic manuscripts in existence, the Quran is valued for its historical, artistic and academic importance. Only two known copies are believed to survive worldwide, underscoring its exceptional place in Islamic heritage.

Through the exhibition, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the legacy of Quranic manuscripts and the enduring reverence for the Holy Quran throughout Islamic civilisation.