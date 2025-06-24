US issues instructions for student visa; Hyderabad consultancies give advice

Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India has issued instructions related to student visa applications. Following these developments, consultancies in Hyderabad have offered advice to students applying for US visas.

Though the US recently resumed visa processing after a brief discontinuation, it now mandates applicants to grant access to their public social media profiles for review.

Instruction by US Embassy in India

On Monday, the US Embassy in India posted on its X handle instructions for applicants of F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas.

As per the instructions, visa applicants must adjust the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law.

It was also mentioned that since 2019, the United States has required visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on immigrant and nonimmigrant visa application forms.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security.”

Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States… pic.twitter.com/xotcfc3Qdo — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 23, 2025

In view of it, consultancies in Hyderabad issued advise to students applying for US student visa.

Interviews were halted last month

Last month, the US halted scheduling new visa interviews for foreign students hoping to study in the country.

The decision was taken to prepare for expanded screening of applicants’ social media activity. In view of this, many consultancies in Hyderabad and other cities have started advising students aspiring to study abroad, including in the US.

The Trump administration previously stepped up scrutiny of all visa applicants, introducing reviews of their social media accounts. The policy continued during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Hyderabad consultancies’ advice for US student visa

Speaking to Siasat.com on condition of anonymity, representatives from various overseas education consultancies said they have started suggesting students be extra cautious about their online activities.

“We are urging them not to post or comment on content on social media that is not aligned with US government policy, especially regarding Palestine and Iran,” a study abroad counselor said.

Meanwhile, US authorities are reviewing whether content posted on social media is against American people, institutions, culture, or founding principles.

Furthermore, they declared that applications of those who refuse to make their social media accounts public will be rejected.

In view of the scrutiny, Hyderabad consultancies have started advising US visa applicants about their online activities, and even students have begun avoiding expressing views on social media.