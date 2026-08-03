TG RERA orders penalty action against builder over flat booking

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has directed the initiation of penalty proceedings against a builder over a flat booking.

TG RERA directed the action against Pacifica Constructions Private Limited for booking and allotting a flat years before obtaining registration under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) for its Aavas Hyderabad project.

It was found that the flat was booked in 2017, whereas the project was registered under RERA in 2019.

Complaint filed by homebuyers

The case was filed by Nitika Saraf and Vishal Saraf, residents of Bachupally, against the Miyapur-based builder.

As per the complaint, the sale agreement was signed on April 15, 2019. Although the agreement required the builder to hand over the flat within 60 months, possession was not given by April 2024, it said.

They also raised concerns over the construction quality, alleging defects in the walls, ceilings, and doors. They sought an independent inspection of the flat.

Builder defends its stand

Meanwhile, Pacifica Constructions denied the allegations and sought dismissal of the complaint.

It said a registered sale deed had been executed on December 3, 2025, and argued that the buyers had accepted the apartment. It also stated that the project completion period was extended by 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the builder, the occupancy certificate was issued on September 12, 2025.

TG RERA said the request for possession had become irrelevant since the sale deed had already been registered.

However, TG RERA ordered the initiation of penalty proceedings against Pacifica Constructions after finding that the flat had been booked and allotted before the project received mandatory RERA registration.