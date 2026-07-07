Suspended Telangana DSP shifted to Chanchalguda jail in DA case

Sources told Siasat.com that the DSP, Bheem Reddy, was residing in a luxury villa valued at around Rs 8 crore.

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Suspended DSP Bheem Reddy being taken to Chanchalguda jail
Suspended DSP Bheem Reddy being taken to Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bheem Reddy, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case on Monday, July 6, was sent to judicial remand on Tuesday, July 7, after being produced before the magistrate.

Videos shared on social media showed the accused being taken to the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad.

Background of the case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Reddy on Monday after conducting extensive raids at his residences, offices and nearly 20 other premises.

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Sources told Siasat.com that the DSP was residing in a luxury villa valued at around Rs 8 crore. Officials are currently evaluating the overall worth of the assets and examining financial records, property documents and other relevant materials.

ACB had earlier said the searches uncovered alleged assets worth nearly Rs 300 crore, believed to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB registered the case under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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