Suspended Telangana DSP Bheem Reddy arrested in DA case

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough in the disproportionate assets case, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, July 6, arrested suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bheem Reddy.

Telangana ACB had recently conducted extensive raids at his residences, offices and nearly 20 other linked premises.

Sources said the DSP was residing in a luxury villa valued at around Rs 8 crore. Officials are currently evaluating the overall worth of the assets and examining financial records, property documents, and other relevant materials.

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The arrest follows scrutiny of documents and evidence collected during the raids. ACB had earlier said the searches uncovered alleged assets worth nearly Rs 300 crore, believed to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB registered the case under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.