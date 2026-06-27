HYDRAA reclaims Rs 750 cr govt land in Hasmathpet.

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, June 27, conducted a large-scale operation in Hasmathpet near Old Bowenpally in Balanagar Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, reclaiming nearly 10 acres of government land.

Officials estimated the market value of the recovered land at around Rs 750 crore.

According to revenue records, Survey No. 1 in Hasmathpet comprises a total of 108 acres of government land. Authorities stated that nearly 98 acres have already been encroached upon over the years, with houses and residential structures constructed on the occupied land.

During Saturday’s operation, HYDRAA officials avoided disturbing already inhabited residential properties and focused solely on the remaining 10 acres that had recently been encroached upon.

Encroachers erected precast compound walls, sheds

Officials alleged that encroachers had erected precast compound walls and temporary sheds in an attempt to establish illegal possession of the land. It was also reported that groups of individuals were deployed to guard the encroached area.

As part of the operation, HYDRAA teams demolished the precast compound walls and removed temporary structures raised on the government land.

The drive was carried out following instructions and documentation provided by the revenue authorities. The operation took place in the presence of revenue officials and under tight police security to ensure law and order during the clearance process.