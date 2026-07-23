PM announces fast-track courts for paper leaks; Rahul hits back

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests over exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 23, stated that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.”

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

He underlined that the step is a part of a series of measures by the Central government for “safeguarding the interests of students”.

PM Modi also issued a warning, saying: “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared. The welfare and future of the country’s youth is our topmost priority.”

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This comes a day after Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that the Centre was open to discussions with all stakeholders on the examination paper leak issue. He also said that the government had held talks with representatives of the protesting CJP and had also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and join the ‘mainstream dialogue process’.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said the meeting with CJP representatives was held in a cordial atmosphere, during which the government heard their concerns and asked them to submit their demands in writing.

“The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I told them it would be better if they submitted their points in writing, and they have done so. We are ready for discussions whenever they ask,” he said, while clarifying that no fresh meeting took place on Wednesday.

Reiterating that the government wanted a detailed debate on examination paper leaks, Nadda said Parliament was the most appropriate forum to evolve a long-term policy on the issue.

Encouraged total destruction of education system: Rahul Gandhi

In a sharply worded attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement regarding prioritising the welfare of the country’s youth, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Centre of “allowing and encouraging the destruction” of the education system.

LoP Gandhi said: “You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system – and protected every person responsible for it.”

Reiterating the demands of the agitation over exam paper leaks, the Congress MP mentioned: “The students’ demands are clear – sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, apologise to the students, and take action against those who assaulted them.”

Gandhi was referring to the alleged police brutality against protesters during the CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20.

Mallikarjun Kharge reacts

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to look into the eyes of the youth who bled on the streets protesting.

“Narendramodi ji, Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children,” he said on X while referring to the student protests against exam irregularities.

.@narendramodi ji,



Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or piecemeal announcements.



Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children.



Come… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 23, 2026

“Come out of your air-conditioned ivory towers and look into the eyes of the young men and women who bled on the streets, fighting your dictatorship,” he said.

The Congress chief said the youth only want “three simple demands to be fulfilled — “1) Immediately sack Education Minister Pradhan. 2) Apologise for the punitive action & atrocities and 3) Provide justice to those who you targeted.”

Kharge also alleged that the RSS has captured the education system.

“Youth Unemployment is skyrocketing at 29% (PLFS). No Private jobs, handful of permanent government jobs. Contractualisation at its peak. All doors are shut. Where does the youth go to demand a future?” the Congress leader said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also slammed the prime minister, saying his remarks were a complete “eyewash”.

“Mr. Modi is living in fool’s paradise if he thinks the youth will settle for this. Their demands remain clear:- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign-PM Modi must apologise- Punishment for the assaulters who attacked peaceful protesters,” he stated.