Hyderabad Metro gets major boost with 13,500 crore refinancing from IRFC

Structured as a 20-year loan with quarterly repayments, it will help replace high-interest debt with lower-cost, long-term rupee-denominated financing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th May 2026 6:40 pm IST
Officials at the loan signing ceremony between Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Hyderabad Metro Rai.
Officials of HMRL, IRFCL and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd at the loan signing ceremony

Hyderabad: In a major development, the government-run Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) secured a working capital refinancing worth Rs 13,600 crore from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC).

The loan agreement was signed by the IRFC, Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail (L&T Hyderabad), and HMRL in Delhi on Monday, May 25. Structured as a 20-year loan with quarterly repayments, it will help replace high-interest debt with lower-cost, long-term rupee-denominated financing.

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who attended the ceremony, said that in addition to reducing the current debt burden, this would also facilitate future metro expansion plans.

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The massive Rs 13,600 crore amount will be utilised to refinance existing debt obligations, including non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, and working capital refinancing. Through the initiative, existing lenders will secure a systematic exit, while the financial stability of the project is set to improve significantly.

The refinancing transaction is bolstered by a robust credit enhancement framework, including a binding and unconditional payment guarantee from the state government and an RBI-backed direct debit mandate.

This not only strengthens the financial viability of the Hyderabad Metro Phase 1 Project but also accelerates expansion plans like new corridor development, improved connectivity to emerging areas, and enhanced last-mile connectivity.

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Spanning 69.2 km across three corridors and comprising 57 stations, the Phase 1 project is one of the largest metro projects in India, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Currently, this network serves over 500,000 commuters daily.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th May 2026 6:40 pm IST

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