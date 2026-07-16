Hyderabad Metro Rail to add coaches on Phase 1 to ease rush

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is planning to procure more coaches to address the rush at metro stations, including Ameerpet, Miyapur, Raidurg and Hi-tech.

The HMRL Additional Managing Director, B Ajith Reddy, instructed officials to start discussions with manufacturers to procure additional metro coaches immediately. Ameerpet, Miyapur, Raidurg and Hi-tech stations are seeing the highest number of passengers.

The review also stressed commuting bottlenecks outside metro stations. Reddy ordered the expansion of existing last-mile transit services and called for close coordination with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and the Transport Department to integrate public travel options.

Reddy also stressed new development plans to ensure smooth passenger traffic on the 69 kilometer phase 1 stretch.

According to a report by News Meter, officials said passenger services and infrastructure of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) need to be strengthened as the metro rail has become the lifeline of Hyderabad citizens.

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As per the HMRL Managing Director, Shivendra Pratap, the emphasis is on passenger services, safety measures, station cleanliness, and crowd management strategies.

The HMRL plans to improve pedestrian movement at the metro stations and develop localized operational plans, which will be trialed as pilots at select stations before a network-wide rollout.

Maintaining and expanding existing skywalks connected to Metro stations and coordinating with railway authorities regarding linking routes and skywalks between major railway terminals and adjacent Metro stations.

The authorities also reviewed the progress of proposals for a Public Rapid Transit System (PRTS) intended for high-density IT and financial hubs, including Hitec City, Raidurg, Gachibowli, the Financial District, and Kondapur.

Additionally, the HMRL security department made a detailed presentation on safety measures currently in place for passenger protection. With a large number of Hyderabadis preferring metro rail for travel, it has become an important aspect of travel in the city.